Scotty McCreery Tops The Chart With 'Cab in a Solo'

(EBM) Scotty McCreery earns his sixth No. 1 hit on the Mediabase Country Chart with "Cab in a Solo," the lead single from his forthcoming fifth studio album Rise and Fall, arriving May 10.

"I have loved this song from the moment Brent, Frank and I started writing it," said McCreery. "It may be all about heartbreak but it's so fun to sing. I'm thrilled to see it reach No. 1. Thanks to the fans for supporting it and country radio for playing it!"

Written by McCreery with Brent Anderson and Frank Rogers, "Cab in a Solo" was most added at Country radio upon its debut, with Billboard praising, "McCreery has been on a hot streak of well-crafted, notably performed songs," upon the track's release, noting he "continues to slake music listeners' affinity for '90s country, thanks to a neo-traditional sound connected to vivid lyricism." This is McCreery's fastest rising song to reach No. 1.

McCreery was in Napa, California last week participating in "Live in the Vineyard Goes Country." While in the area, he also gave an intimate performance at Silver Oak Winery where attendees drank a 1998 Silver Oak cabernet sauvignon from solo cups, just as McCreery sang in "Cab in a Solo."

The newest member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry returned to the stage where he won hearts across the nation over 13 years ago, performing "Cab in a Solo" on "American Idol" earlier this week, available now to stream on Hulu. Watch his performance here..

McCreery is also set to return to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this Wednesday, May 1 with a special performance from the Grand Ole Opry stage. Check local listings for time.

McCreery will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on May 11, just one day after he releases his new album Rise and Fall. The first 400 ticketholders who also purchase the album onsite in the Opry Shop that evening will gain access to an exclusive album release celebration and acoustic performance with Scotty directly following the show in the Opry House's Studio A.

Related Stories

Scotty McCreery Shares 'Lonely' Single

Scotty McCreery Welcomed Into The Grand Ole Opry Family

Scotty McCreery Delivers 'Red Letter Blueprint'

Scotty McCreery Announces New Album With 'Slow Dance' Single

News > Scotty McCreery