Sex Pistols and Blondie's Glen Matlock Releases 'This Ship'

Video still

(For The Win Media) Not taking his foot off the gas, Sex Pistols bassist and Rock Hall Of Fame inductee Glen Matlock has released another timely and rockin' digital-only single titled "This Ship" to all major streaming services and digital retailers.



The single taken from Glen's long-awaited new solo album Consequences Coming which is slated for release on April 28, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl. "Another song, maybe the last to be written in the lead up to my new Consequences Coming album that deals with where it's at." says Matlock. "It seems to me that the operatus morandi of today, is that if you ain't with us, you are against us. Well, since our turgid government has destroyed all sense of patriotism in my regard for England's once green and pleasant land, I am firmly, as many others are, in the against camp and 'that's why', as it spells out in the joyful cadences of the song's bridge, I feel the need to watch my back and take immediate steps towards pastures new." Glen continues, "Fab Hammond courtesy of James Hallawell too."



Matlock's new deal with Cooking Vinyl will additionally see the label re-release two of his previous solo albums: 2010's Born Running, and 2018's critically acclaimed Good To Go.



His persona these days may be that of a stylish rock gent, but as always the former icon of punk remains politically passionate. This album is nothing short of Glens call to arms to tackle this current diabolical period of governance. Says Matlock on the "Head On A Stick" single, "Peeved at the predictable but ultimately pointless political lurch to the right that has happened in the West over the past few years, one which has been aided and abetted by the vested interests of a client press, I put pen to paper and plectrum to guitar to compose a song that's a call to arms, a wake up alarm and primal open your eyes scream."



Glen continues, "It might be easy to be wise after the event but some saw where we were headed and in the words of 'Pete Seeger' attempted to hammer out a warning."



We always thought it can't happen here but it sadly most definitely has and heads should justifiably roll..."



Set to be released on April 28, 2023, the new full-length studio album Consequences Coming will be made available in Digital and specially packaged CD format.



"The album was written and recorded in Britain over the last 18 months or so with a posse of seasoned but on point performers." says Matlock. "All done during the debacle that is Brexit and the rise and fall of the turgid Trump episode in the US. These songs reflect my take on the whole sorry mess that has ensued."



Matlock elaborates on the album, "Now the wheels of the music business can sometimes move at a lugubrious, glacial pace, and sometimes the moment might be lost but seeing no break in the clouds or clear light at the end of the tunnel, surely the only demand on people's lips should be that there are 'Consequences Coming' for the fat headed oafs who have foisted their asinine warped sensibilities on us."

"The tunes are pretty catchy too..."



Consequences Coming Album Track Listing:

1. Head On A Stick

2. Consequences Coming

3. Magic Carpet Ride

4. Speaking In Tongues

5. Shine Off Your Shoes

6. Constant Craving

7. Step In The Right Direction

8. Something 'Bout The Weekend

9. This Empty Heart

10. Face In A Crowd

11. Tried To Tell You

12. Can't Be Myself With You

13. This Ship

Related Stories

Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock Takes Fans On Magic Carpet Ride

More Glen Matlock News