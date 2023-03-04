.

Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock Takes Fans On Magic Carpet Ride

Michael Angulia | 03-04-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Glen Matlock Album art
Album art

Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock has released a brand new single called "Magic Carpet Ride". The track comes from his forthcoming solo album, "Consequences Coming", which will arrive on April 28, 2023.

"Magic Carpet Ride, with its fingers crossed Instant Karma-esque groove, is part of a quartet of songs from my forthcoming album, Consequences Coming," says Matlock. "It attempts to deal with the road to nowhere journey we are being whisked on, to who knows where, who knows how and who the blinking flip knows why and is a sincere pleading that it is not the cul de sac that it promises to be, with the only escape route being the garden gate installed for a laugh by the flat earth society. It also has a great slide guitar by Earl Slick."

He said of the new solo record, "The album was written and recorded in Britain over the last 18 months or so with a posse of seasoned but on point performers."

Matlock added, "Now the wheels of the music business can sometimes move at a lugubrious, glacial pace, and sometimes the moment might be lost but seeing no break in the clouds or clear light at the end of the tunnel, surely the only demand on people's lips should be that there are 'Consequences Coming' for the fat headed oafs who have foisted their asinine warped sensibilities on us."

"The tunes are pretty catchy too..."

Tracklisting:
1. Head On A Stick
2. Consequences Coming
3. Magic Carpet Ride
4. Speaking In Tongues
5. Shine Off Your Shoes
6. Constant Craving
7. Step In The Right Direction
8. Something 'Bout The Weekend
9. This Empty Heart
10. Face In A Crowd
11. Tried To Tell You
12. Can't Be Myself With You
13. This Ship

Related Stories
Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock Takes Fans On Magic Carpet Ride

More Glen Matlock News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Roger Waters Previews Re-Recorded Version Of The Dark Side Of The Moon- Rush Announce Singles 40th Anniversary Reissues- more

David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more

Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury- KISS Announce Final Show- Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video- - more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash

Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023

Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987

On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv

Latest News

Rolling Stones Miss You Given Country Makeover By Jimmie Allen

Underoath Let Go With New Song As They Launch Spring Tour

Dierks Bentley Announces Gravel & Gold Tour

Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock Takes Fans On Magic Carpet Ride

The Cranberries Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Debut Album With Immersive Atmos Mixes

Texas Hippie Coalition Unleash Hell Hounds To Announce New Album

The 69 Eyes Deliver Death Of Darkness Video

Blacklite District Releases Cold As Ice XL Video