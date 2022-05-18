.

She & Him Share Video For Beach Boys Classic Darlin'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-18-2022

She Him Cover art
Cover art

She & Him (Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward) have shared a video for their rendition of 1967 Beach Boys classic "Darlin'", which comes from their upcoming album "Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson"

The duo had this to say about why they decided to pay tribute to the Beach Boys legend, "In the spring of 2020, we started a list of our favorite Brian songs - a very long list.

"We chose songs without any regard to their chart performance. The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs - and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing.

"Brian writes songs of beauty and loneliness and vulnerability better than anyone - and by sequencing them next to popular songs of confidence and love and fun, it creates a more complete picture of life on earth."

Brian Wilson himself added, "Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs. The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record!" Watch the Darlin' video below:

