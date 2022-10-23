Shinedown Share 'Daylight' Video

Shinedown have released a tour video for their current single "Daylight". The track is the Amazon Original version of the song from their latest album, Planet Zero.

The band had this to say about the clip, "This video is dedicated to the people in our lives who make sure we see the Daylight: Our audience. The video features some of our most memorable moments from the Planet Zero World Tour 2022.

"The majority of the footage was shot at the below U.S. dates (but not limited to) and also features a few moments from our Canadian run as well.

"9/2/22 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma

9/3/22 Kansas City, MO Azura Amphitheater

9/5/22 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/6/22 Cedar Rapids, IA Alliant Energy Powerhouse

9/9/22 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/10/22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/11/22 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion

9/13/22 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

9/14/22 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/16/22 Gildford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

9/17/22 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/18/22 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/20/22 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheatre

9/21/22 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/23/22 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life

9/24/22 Grayslake, IL Lake County Fairgrounds

9/26/22 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

9/28/22 Biloxi, MS Coast Coliseum

9/30/22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/1/22 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/2/22 Cedar Park, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park

10/5/22 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

10/7/22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/8/22 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

10/9/22 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival"

Watch the video below:

