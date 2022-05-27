Singled Out: Suitable Miss's Forever

Denver alt-rockers Suitable Miss just released their new album, "In Color", and to celebrate we asked Sarah Perez to tell us about the single "Forever" ft. Magnolia Park's Joshua Roberts. Here is the story:

The incredible thing about being in a band is that we are very close to one another. I'm so grateful to work with musicians who are also my best friends. A way that we often write songs is we sit down and have a conversation about our lives and what we're feeling passionate about at that time. Our best songs come from real life experiences. Honestly, a lot of the songs come from my own personal heartbreak that I've had to endure throughout my life. The meaning of our song "Forever" really comes down to being in a toxic relationship and holding onto it, even when you know it's bad for you. The self-convincing can be catastrophic to your mental health.



I think this song really dives into your mental state when you're contemplating something so big in your life. It really shows the back and forth. The lines "I'll hold on forever" and "lie to myself like it's nothing new and I can't see my way through the ugly truth" have always spoken to me the most. I think especially in the past couple years I have grown so much to be able to call myself out if I'm doing something that isn't healthy for me anymore. Ultimately in your life you have to learn to take care of yourself first, everything else can come second.

I am so grateful that I have found a group of people who help me express myself through music and lyrics. My goal is to continue writing music that people can relate to. As a band, I feel like we have been doing a pretty good job of that. Music has helped me through the darkest places in my life. Even if our songs can help one person, then that will be entirely worth it to me.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

