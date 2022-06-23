.

Singled Out: The County Well's I Am The Grey Sky

Keavin Wiggins | 06-23-2022

The County Well Album art
Album art

The County Well recently released their new album "Villains, Victims and Visionaries" and to celebrate they tell us about the song "I Am The Grey Sky". Here is the story:

"The new County Well album is called Villains, Victims and Visionaries and each song describes a person or some content which places it in one or more of these categories.

"'I Am The Grey Sky' drops our hero into a black and white movie, where the sky is always grey. He is also dreaming and like in a dream not sure whether he is coming or going. He is a 'visionary' who is one with the universe, 'can see forever wide' but not sure if he is looking for his partner or if she is looking for him. What I like about this song, is it's ambiguity. Zimmer's writing takes you out of the mundane and for those two or three minutes, you are on a Western adventure. The loss is always there, but so is the gain. The guitars dig deep as your imagination soars. Check it out and enjoy" - Don Zimmer

"What I like about this song, is it's ambiguity. Zimmer's writing takes you out of the mundane and for those two or three minutes, you are on a Western adventure. The loss is always there, but so is the gain. The guitars dig deep as your imagination soars" - Jeffrey Halford (lead vocals and slide guitar on "I Am The Grey Sky").

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

