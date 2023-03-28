Singled Out: Forty Feet Tall's Tunnel Vision

Portland, OR rockers Forty Feet Tall just released their new EP "Tunnel Vision". To celebrate we asked the band to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

Tunnel Vision started out with Brett's bass riff. Initially we shied away from it, feeling like it was a little too dance-y and not exactly the band's sound. But once Ian settled in on a four on the floor beat we got sucked in and ended up making what's probably our most ambitious song, sonically. It's got a post-punk dance feel, it's got a Beach Boys inspired breakdown and then ends in a massive sludge-y outro; something for the whole family.

Our producer, Cam Spies, was extremely involved in this one, helping us craft the harmonies and dig deep into the synth world where we normally feel a little less comfortable. There's tons of auxiliary percussion on this and we even ran with Cole's idea to pitch down the chorus vocals a la Parquet Courts' "Violence".

Lyrically, the song is broadly about environmental destruction; it's about how we can so easily live our lives with blinders on and keep kicking the can down the road. We're all culpable as individuals, but there are companies that hold profit above all else and it's important to remember there are people behind these monsters making decisions that will ultimately destroy the world as we know it. They need to be afraid to make the wrong choice and scared that "We all know your name."

