Singled Out: The Future I Dream Of's 1946

The Future I Dream Of recently released their new single "1946". To celebrate we asked Ryan Milliken to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This song was written about when my grandmother passed away and how I dealt with the grieving process. It opens by talking about the moment she passed and also the shock phase of grief with each word capturing the exact emotions that were felt during those moments. The first pre-chorus of the song 'I face the bottom liquor lies, truth is I'm not that good at goodbyes...' talks about the unhealthy coping mechanisms that I followed after she had passed. I wrote the chorus based on the regret I had following her death. I wanted to emphasize the feeling of what it's like when someone like that close to you has left your life. Following the chorus, the second verse talks about self-hatred dealing with the fact that I felt that I had more time with her but I didn't. The overall message behind this is to shed light on the fact that life is unpredictable and that you shouldn't take your loved ones for granted.

The latter half of the song talks about how she is never truly gone and that my memories of her are what keep her alive. In this case, I chose to write a song. So while the song is to honor her memory, the song is a testament to the process of grieving, and having something she can hear up in heaven.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

The Future I Dream Of Deliver '1946'

News > The Future I Dream Of