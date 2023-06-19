.

The Future I Dream Of Deliver '1946'

06-19-2023

Cover art

(CowGirlZen) The highly anticipated single "1946" by The Future I Dream Of has come to full vision! "1946" promises to take you on a journey, filled with grand melodies and captivating lyrics.

With its blend of skate/punk elements and modern sounds, "1946 "is a true masterpiece that will leave you wanting more. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience, as The Future I Dream Of cement their place as one of the most talented and innovative bands of our time. Listen to "1946" now and let the music take you on a journey through time!

Lead guitarist Chris Kallian had this to say, "Lyrically, "1946" is about the ugly and embarrassing part of grieving that you can't tell anyone. The hardest part of moving on and realizing it's ok if you never do. Remember that the ones you lost will always love you and it is okay to move on when you can.

"Instrumentally, it is driving and has the backbone of the emotion behind it. This is our new chapter in our music." Watch the video below:

