Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album

(Prime PR) Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have announced that they will be releasing "Live At Studios 60," their first-ever double live LP, on Record Store Day, June 18th.

The special release features band's acclaimed new album 4, and four additional songs from the group. Recorded live in Los Angeles at Studios 60, the SMKC Live At Studios 60 double LP exclusive Record Store Day release is limited to only 2250 copies.

The full concert features SMKC's vibrant new album 4 (Gibson Records/BMG)--which debuted as the #1 Most-Selling Hard Rock Album during release week and has earned the group the best critical acclaim of their career.

Additional performances of the group's Top 5 Rock Radio Hits including "You're A Lie," "World On Fire," "Anastasia," and "Driving Rain" are also included in the double vinyl package giving fans worldwide the chance to see SMKC's electrifying live show.



The full tracklisting for SMKC Live At Studios 60 exclusive Record Store Day release is below:



Side A

01 Actions Speak Louder Than Words

02 Whatever Gets You By

03 C'est La Vie

04 The Path Less Followed



Side B

05 The River Is Rising

06 Spirit Love

07 Fill My World

08 April Fools



Side C

09 Call Off The Dogs

10 Fall Back To Earth

11 Driving Rain



Side D

12 You're A Lie

13 World On Fire

14 Anastasia

