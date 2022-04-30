(Prime PR) Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have announced that they will be releasing "Live At Studios 60," their first-ever double live LP, on Record Store Day, June 18th.
The special release features band's acclaimed new album 4, and four additional songs from the group. Recorded live in Los Angeles at Studios 60, the SMKC Live At Studios 60 double LP exclusive Record Store Day release is limited to only 2250 copies.
The full concert features SMKC's vibrant new album 4 (Gibson Records/BMG)--which debuted as the #1 Most-Selling Hard Rock Album during release week and has earned the group the best critical acclaim of their career.
Additional performances of the group's Top 5 Rock Radio Hits including "You're A Lie," "World On Fire," "Anastasia," and "Driving Rain" are also included in the double vinyl package giving fans worldwide the chance to see SMKC's electrifying live show.
The full tracklisting for SMKC Live At Studios 60 exclusive Record Store Day release is below:
Side A
01 Actions Speak Louder Than Words
02 Whatever Gets You By
03 C'est La Vie
04 The Path Less Followed
Side B
05 The River Is Rising
06 Spirit Love
07 Fill My World
08 April Fools
Side C
09 Call Off The Dogs
10 Fall Back To Earth
11 Driving Rain
Side D
12 You're A Lie
13 World On Fire
14 Anastasia
Slash Celebrating New Album With Global Streaming Event
Slash Announces Streaming Concert Event
Slash Appears On Michael Monroe's New Album
Slash Appears On Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend
Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more
Rush Top Multiple Charts- Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Doc Preview- more
Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Tops Rock Chart- Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Jam With KISS On Farewell Tour- more
Journey Stream You Got the Best Of Me- Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Tour- Anthrax Leads Return Of Tattoo The Earth- more
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album
Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction For Fans
Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want' Lyric Video
Michael Schenker Group Tribute Dio With A King Is Gone
Eric Church Delivering Heart & Soul In A Box
Felicity Recruit Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala For Ignite Video
Heart's Ann Wilson Streaming New Album Fierce Bliss
Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Royal Albert Hall Concert Documentary