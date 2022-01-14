Slash Streams New Single 'Call Off The Dogs'

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released a stream of their new song "Call Off The Dogs" as the latest single from their forthcoming album, "4".

Due February 11, the project"4" marks the guitarist's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

The group recorded the set with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN, capturing the new material with a series of full band performances live in the studio.

"Call Off The Dogs" follows "Fill My World" and "The River Is Rising" as the third preview of the follow-up to 2018's "Living The Dream." Slash and the band will launch "4" with a North American tour that will begin in Portland, OR on February 8. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Ashba Happily Stepped Out Of Guns N' Roses For Slash's Return

New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music 2021 In Review

Slash And Matt Sorum Were Approached To Join The Compulsions 2021 In Review

News > Slash