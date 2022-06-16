Slash Doing Live Q&A Before Livestream Encore

Event poster

(Prime PR Group) On Friday, June 24 at 12:00pm PT, Slash will be answering fan questions Live on Veeps and at 12:30pm PT, there will be an encore airing of the global virtual concert "Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Live From Boston," which is now one of Veeps most successful live concerts to date.

"Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators-Live From Boston" was shot on location at the group's sold out House of Blues show. The full production, multi-camera virtual concert event gives fans around the globe the chance to see SMKC's electrifying live show which The Chicago Sun-Times heralded "a rock-solid powerhouse" and "a curated, 21-song salute to some of their own best material" adding, "As long as Slash is still standing, rock music will always be alive and well" (3/3/22).

The set list will include classic favorites, as well as brand new songs from their new album 4, (Gibson Records/BMG). Tickets for "Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Live From Boston" live only event are available via Veeps here, fans can watch "Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Live From Boston" on the big screen via Apple TV and Roku, as well as on iOS and Android.

Fans that purchased tickets to the first SMKC airing on Veeps, check your email for a special discount code.

