Slash To Play New Album In Full For Release Livestream

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will launch their new record, "4", with a full album performance livestream on Friday, February 11.

Available via YouTube, the "Live At Studios 60" event will see Slash, Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris run through all 10 songs on the project, which was recorded at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).

The performance will be followed by a live question-and-answer afterparty with Slash exclusively on YouTube Premium. Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators "Live At Studios 60" will stream live and free on Slash's YouTube channel and Facebook 7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST.

Slash and the band will launch a North American tour in support of "4" in Portland, OR on February 8. Watch the trailer for the livestream here.

