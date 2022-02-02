Slash To Play New Album In Full For Release Livestream

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will launch their new record, "4", with a full album performance livestream on Friday, February 11.
Available via YouTube, the "Live At Studios 60" event will see Slash, Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris run through all 10 songs on the project, which was recorded at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).
The performance will be followed by a live question-and-answer afterparty with Slash exclusively on YouTube Premium. Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators "Live At Studios 60" will stream live and free on Slash's YouTube channel and Facebook 7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST.
Slash and the band will launch a North American tour in support of "4" in Portland, OR on February 8. Watch the trailer for the livestream here.
Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Slash Streams New Single 'Call Off The Dogs'
Ashba Happily Stepped Out Of Guns N' Roses For Slash's Return
New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash
Judas Priest, New York Dolls Among 2022 Rock Hall Nominees- Megaforce Records' Jonny Z Dead At 69- Nirvana- more
Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Aerosmith Cancel 2022 European Tour- Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops iTunes Chart- more
Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover- Zakk Wylde Launching The Wylde Goose Show Podcast- The Black Keys- more
Original Megadeth Members Reunite To Honor Gar- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert 'Cancer Free'- Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music- more
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard