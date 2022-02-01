Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are scheduled to perform on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live this Wednesday night, February 2nd.

The band will be on hand to promote the February 11 release of their new album, "4", which saw them capture material for the project with a series of full band performances live at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).

Introduced last fall with the lead single, "The River Is Rising", the set marks the guitarist's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

Slash and the group will launch "4" on a North American tour that will begin in Portland, OR on February 8. Watch the "The River Is Rising" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Slash Streams New Single 'Call Off The Dogs'

Ashba Happily Stepped Out Of Guns N' Roses For Slash's Return

New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music 2021 In Review

News > Slash