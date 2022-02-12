Slash Launches '4' With Full Album Performance Livestream

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators delivered a livestream performance of their new album, "4", in sync with its release on February 11th.
The "Live At Studios 60" event saw Slash, Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris run through all 10 songs on the project, which was recorded at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).
The performance was followed by a live question-and-answer afterparty with Slash exclusively on YouTube Premium. Slash and the band recently launched a North American tour in support of "4", with Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan appearing at the band's show in Seattle, WA on February 9. Watch the full concert here.
