Slash Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live

Video still

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators performed "The River Is Rising" on the February 2 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and video of the performance has been shared online.

The group were on hand to deliver a performance of the lead single from their forthcoming new album, "4", ahead of the record's release on February 11th.

Slash also sat down with the host to discuss a number of things, including recording the project live in a Nashville, TN studio, growing up in Hollywood and sneaking into Sunset Strip clubs at the age of 15 with fake ID, and heading out on tour with his band before rejoining Guns N' Roses in May for more dates, among other things.

Slash and the group will launch a North American tour in support of "4" in Portland, OR on February 8. Watch the interview and performance videos here.

