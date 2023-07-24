Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea

Slash revealed in a new interview that he is working a new horror movie featuring a band, but he also shared that he does not see a Guns N' Roses biopic being made any time soon.
The GN'R and Velvet Revolver guitarist started movie production company Slasher Films a decade ago and he was asked by Yahoo! Entertainment about his interest in producing a biopic movie about Guns N' Roses.
He responded, "I just don't see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future. It doesn't mean that it won't happen ever, because who knows? I can only think down the line so far. But I've never been able to envision how you're gonna get... it's one thing to try and find actors to represent the people in the band, but the other thing is all sort of theatrical depictions of life and the music scene and everyday life of musicians and all that kind of stuff.
"It's always some fabricated, overexaggerated bullsh*t. And it's very rare that you see a movie that actually feels genuine. And so I don't even wanna be a part of all that. I just don't think that it would be done a real justice. I've seen a lot of bad ones and they freaked me out."
Slash the revealed, "I actually am working on a movie that is based around a rock band; it's a horror movie. And it's actually... because that's something I avoid, because that's the first scripts I always get, are rock-related horror scripts. But there's a really good one that I'm involved with. But that is just around a band, and it has some music throughout it. It should be out next year. It is fictional. But that's all I can say at this point."
