Spiritualized Share Special 'I'm Coming Home Again' Live Film

Spiritualized have shared a special live film of their new track "I'm Coming Home Again," which is one of the songs on their just released new studio album "Everything Was Beautiful".
Their camp sent over these details about the clip, "Featuring a lush performance shot in black and white, the video captures an intimate rendition of Everything Was Beautiful's epic closer 'I'm Coming Home Again,' interspersed with closeups of J Spaceman and the band.
"Directed by Spaceman and Juliette Larthe, the footage was taken in early 2022 and filmed in the band's Nottingham rehearsal space." Watch it below:
Spiritualized Share Andy Warhol Inspired 'Crazy' Video
Spiritualized Launching The Spaceman Reissue Program
