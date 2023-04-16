Stephen Stills Shares 'The Lee Shore (with David Crosby)' Live At Berkeley 1971

(LPC) Stephen Stills shares "The Lee Shore (with David Crosby)," the third single unveiled from Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971 out April 28 from Iconic Artists Group and Omnivore Recordings.



Culled and hand-picked by Stills from his archive, the 14-track collection of previously unreleased era-defining live performances from his first solo tour, was recorded over two nights at the Berkeley Community Theater in Berkeley, CA, on August 20 and 21, 1971. For the tour, in support of his second album, Stills opened each night with a solo-acoustic first set and closed with a riveting electric one. This historic debut trek, dubbed "The Memphis Horns Tour," found Stills at peak performance.



Those in attendance at the Northern California shows were treated to one of the most unique and memorable of the tour. The collection, which opens with Stills' biggest hit, "Love the One You're With," and features a set list of instantly recognizable songs, including the medley of "49 Bye Byes" and "For What It's Worth," unexpectedly played on piano. David Crosby appears on "You Don't Have To Cry" and "The Lee Shore."



"The intimacy of the Berkeley Community Theater seemed to serve as a focal point between the audience and the energy surrounding the social climate of the day," offers Stills. "It was my first tour as a solo artist, and these shows were raucous and unrestrained, captured here in these recordings."



Stephen Sills Live at Berkeley 1971 is now available for pre-order in various configurations, including 2LP, CD, digital, and a Limited Edition Signed Set. The Limited Edition Signed Set includes a limited edition (only 100) hand-numbered and signed framed lithograph of Stephen Stills' self-portrait, 4 archival 8"x10" photos taken by legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz and a Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971 2LP, available exclusively at Stephen Stills Webstore.



Backed by The Memphis Horns, along with a cast of Stills' friends, including Dallas Taylor (drums); Calvin "Fuzzy" Samuels (bass); Paul Harris (keyboards); Steve Fromholz (guitar); and Joe Lala (percussion), the original recording was produced by Stills and recorded by Bill Halverson. This historical reissue was produced by Kevin McCormick and Stephen Stills.



As a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a member of the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, and a GRAMMY® Award winner, Stephen Stills is one of rock music's most enduring figures. He has influenced generations with his powerful voice, songwriting artistry, and passionate guitar playing, both as a solo artist and as a member of Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and Manassas. With an innovative approach to both acoustic and electric guitar, combined with lush vocal harmonies, Stills helped create the 'California Sound' with his best-known classic compositions, "For What It's Worth," "Love the One You're With," "Helplessly Hoping," "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," and "Carry On." Stills' first solo album, Stephen Stills, earned a gold record and is the only album to feature both Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton and climbed to #3 on the album charts.



Live At Berkeley 1971 tracklisting:



Side One

1. Love The One You're With

2. Do For The Others

3. Jesus Gave Love Away For Free

4. You Don't Have To Cry (with David Crosby)

5. The Lee Shore (with David Crosby)



Side Two

1. Word Game

2. Sugar Babe

3. 49 Bye-Byes / For What It's Worth



Side Three

1. Black Queen

2. Know You've Got To Run

3. Bluebird Revisited

4. Lean On Me



Side Four

1. Cherokee

2. Band Introductions

3. Ecology Song

