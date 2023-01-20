.

Stephen Stills Remembers David Crosby

Published 01-20-2023

David Crosby Crosby, Stills and Nash album art

Stephen Stills has shared a tribute to his Crosby, Stills and Nash bandmate David Crosby who passed away this week at the age of 81.

Still wrote: I read a quote in this morning's paper attributed to composer Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment: 'Death has, on placid cat's paws, entered the room.'

I shoulda known something was up.

David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls..

I was happy to be at peace with him.

He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius.
The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun.

I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure.


