Steven Adler's Michael Thomas Shares New Solo Single

Michael Thomas, the current guitarist for original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler's band, has released a brand new solo single and lyric video.
Thomas (Faster Pussycat, Engines of Aggression, Beautiful Creatures) had this to say about the track "Life moves so quick, we don't often have the chance to reflect. It's almost nostalgic when life comes full circle.
"This is a song and a video that lets you use your imagination. The animated, lyric video is going to mean something different to each individual. I wanted to make listening and watching a personal experience." Watch the video below:
Michael Thomas Talks Steven Adler On It's Showtime with Rikki Lee
Michael Thomas Music and Merch
Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up New Album- Metallica's Live Debut 'Lux AEterna'- Dave Grohl Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish- Eagles- more
Sharon Osbourne Released From Hospital Following Medical Emergency- Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single Gossip- more
Megadeth Continue Video Series With Killing Time- Rolling Stones Share Performance Of 1974 Classic- Peach Fest Lineup- more
Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup- Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts