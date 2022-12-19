Steven Adler's Michael Thomas Shares New Solo Single

Michael Thomas, the current guitarist for original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler's band, has released a brand new solo single and lyric video.

Thomas (Faster Pussycat, Engines of Aggression, Beautiful Creatures) had this to say about the track "Life moves so quick, we don't often have the chance to reflect. It's almost nostalgic when life comes full circle.

"This is a song and a video that lets you use your imagination. The animated, lyric video is going to mean something different to each individual. I wanted to make listening and watching a personal experience." Watch the video below:

