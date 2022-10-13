Story Of The Year Announce 'Tear Me To Pieces' Album With New Video

Tear Me To Pieces cover art

Story Of The Year have released a music video for their new single, "Tear Me To Pieces". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will arrive on March 10, 2023.

Guitarist Ryan Phillips said of the new record, "I think this album will be a defining moment in our career. When our fans hear it, they'll be like, 'Oh, sh*t, these dudes are ready to go!' This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I'd be texting everyone in my band about it."



Phillips said of the title track, "Perhaps more than any song on the record, 'Tear Me to Pieces' checks all of the boxes in regards to what best defines Story Of The Year - anthemic pop choruses balanced with guttural screams, high energy punk rock inspired drums, dark-ish lyrics, and aggressive guitar riffs. This one song runs the gamut."



Dan Marsala added, "This song fully represents the lyrical and musical vibe of the entire album. That's why we chose it to be the opening track and album title as well. 'Tear Me To Pieces' puts you in the right mindset to hear the best record Story Of The Year has recorded in a long time." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Story Of The Year Return With 'Real Life'

Felicity Recruit Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala For Ignite Video

Story Of The Year Announces Full Albums Livestream Series

Story Of The Year Music and Merch

News > Story Of The Year