Story Of The Year Announce Tour Dates With Yellowcard and More

Album art

(Big Picture Media) Story Of The Year have announced that they're hitting the road this summer to support Yellowcard and the 20th anniversary of Ocean Avenue. Story Of The Year is on select dates alongside Mayday Parade and This Wild Life, making stops in Baltimore, New York City, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and more.

The band recently released their long-awaited sixth studio album Tear Me To Pieces, out now via SharpTone Records. Featuring eleven new tracks - including previous singles "Real Life," "Tear Me To Pieces," "Take The Ride," "War," and "2005" - the new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger - all of the essential ingredients of the classic Story Of The Year sound propel Tear Me to Pieces in dazzling new ways.

"I think this album will be a defining moment in our career," says guitarist Ryan Phillips. "When our fans hear it, they'll be like, 'Oh, sh*t, these dudes are ready to go!' This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I'd be texting everyone in my band about it."

Upcoming Story Of The Year Tour Dates

June 3 - Addison, TX - Taste Addison*

June 16 - Kansas City, KS - Phase Fest*

July 5 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion^ (SOLD OUT)

July 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage^ (SOLD OUT)

July 8 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17^ (SOLD OUT)

July 9 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall @ Fenway^ (SOLD OUT)

July 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ Mann^ (LOW TICKETS)

July 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center^

July 13 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

July 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory^

July 16 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion @ Northerly Island^

July 18 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater^ (LOW TICKETS)

July 20 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheater^

July 21 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place^

July 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place^ (SOLD OUT)

July 23 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center^

July 25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall^

August 10 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park^

August 11 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park^

August 13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium^

August 15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center^

August 17 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

August 18 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena^

^With Yellowcard

* Festival Appearance

Related Stories

Story Of The Year Celebrate New Album Release With Afterglow Video

Story Of The Year Go Back To '2005' With New Single and Video

Story Of The Year Reveal 'War' Video

Story Of The Year Take The Ride With New Video

More Story Of The Year News