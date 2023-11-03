Story of the Year 'Page Avenue' 20th Anniversary Show Livestream Tonight

(BPM) Story Of The Year have announced a one-night-only livestream of their Page Avenue 20th anniversary tour stop in Anaheim, CA, tonight - which also happens to be vocalist Dan Marsala's birthday. Viewers will get a chance to catch Story Of The Year performing their debut album Page Avenue in full from anywhere in the world - merch is also available for purchase.

The show is being streamed from the sold-out House Of Blues Anaheim at 9:30pm PT/12:30am ET and tickets are available now at https://veeps.events/story-of-the-year. Originally released in 2003, Page Avenue was one of the first of its kind to sell a million copies. Featuring iconic tracks like "Until The Day I Die," "Anthem Of Our Dying Day," "Sidewalks," and more, the album peaked at number 1 and number 51 on the Billboard US Heatseekers Albums and Billboard 200 chart respectively.

Page Avenue was certified Gold in April 2004 and then Platinum in March 2021, making it one of the first post-hardcore albums to reach either milestone. "Until The Day I Die" peaked at #12 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and #35 on the Active Rock chart, and "Anthem Of Our Dying Day" reached #10 on the US Modern Rock Tracks chart.

Fans have grown together with Dan Marsala, Ryan Philips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, from Page Avenue (2003), In the Wake of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), The Constant (2010), to Wolves (2017). They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower. Songs like "The Antidote," "Real Life," "Miracle," "The Ghost of You and I," "Anthem of Our Dying Day," and "Take Me Back" resonate with anyone.

