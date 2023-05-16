Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 is Coming to Cinemas

(EBM) Blackbird Presents, Mark Rothbaum and Joe Hand Promotions are thrilled to announce that by popular demand, the concert event of the year, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, will be coming to cinemas. The limited theatrical release will feature a selection of the most memorable moments and unforgettable collaborations from the star-studded two-day concert event celebrating Willie Nelson's milestone 90th birthday. This historic concert film, recorded live on April 29 and 30, 2023 before a sold-out crowd at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, includes once-in-a-lifetime performances by Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, Snoop Dogg, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Neil Young, The Lumineers, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, Billy Strings and many more. Premiering in theaters on Sunday, June 11, with a special encore presentation on June 13 and 14.

The two-hour-plus limited release film will give fans the opportunity to re-live or experience for the first time this epic event described by USA Today as "headed for the concert history books." Honoring the legacy of 12-time GRAMMY Award-winner, the scene at the Hollywood Bowl transcended genres, with Associated Press remarking "The parade of partners illustrated one of the night's themes: Willie brings people together."

Willie was joined live on stage by an incredible lineup of performing artists including surprise guest Keith Richards, Allison Russell, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Charley Crockett, Charlie Sexton, Chris Stapleton, Daniel Lanois, Dave Matthews, Dwight Yoakam, Edie Brickell, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Jack Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Leon Bridges, Lily Meola, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Shooter Jennings, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Stills, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Waylon Payne, Ziggy Marley and more. The star-studded celebration also featured special tributes and presentations by Chelsea Handler Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson. The house band was led by GRAMMY Award-winning Music Director Don Was, and also featured Audley Freed, Benmont Tench, Gabe Witcher, Greg Leisz, Mickey Raphael, Terence Higgins, Tom Bukovac, Alfreda McCrary, Ann McCrary and Regina McCrary.

The concert film will include highlights from across the two nights of shows with full performances and special guest presentations. Fans in the cinemas will be treated to an immersive experience, with a state-of-the-art cinematic presentation and pristine 5.1 stereo surround sound. The Willie 90th birthday concert event sold out instantly, but now all fans can experience this celebrated event honoring a living legend as if they were in the front row.

"Demand to attend this historic concert event was unprecedented. Willie wanted to make sure his 90th birthday party included and was accessible to all of his fans. This concert film release will allow everyone to join in and celebrate with Willie and an amazing line-up of superstar artists. We are thrilled to share this concert event with fans around the globe in such a unique and powerful way," said Nelson's manager Mark Rothbaum and Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents.

"We are truly excited to present Willie Nelson 90 in theaters as a celebration to the legendary musician's 90th birthday," said Joe Hand Jr, President of Joe Hand Promotions. "Willie Nelson has had an indelible impact on the world, and we are thrilled to provide fans with a unique opportunity to celebrate his milestone birthday through this special concert event. The theater experience will recapture the energy and excitement of this historic live show and present it to fans around the world with a superior viewing experience on the big screen. It's an honor to have the opportunity to help share this historic event, and we look forward to celebrating his remarkable legacy and timeless music in theaters on June 11th."

Tickets for this exclusive concert event will be available for purchase starting today at willienelson90experience.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as this special event is expected to pack theaters everywhere.

