Stratovarius Streaming New Song 'Firefly'

Stratovarius have released a new single called "Firefly". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Survive", which will be hitting stores on September 23rd.

Jens Johansson had this to say about the new single, "It's one of the poppier songs on the record, and a little bit more lighthearted, although love is always complicated.

"By the way, some actual firefly females catch males of a different species, by using false light signals, to eat them. It's all in a day's work when you want to survive." Stream the song below:

