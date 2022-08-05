.

Stratovarius Streaming New Song 'Firefly'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-05-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Stratovarius Firefly single art
Firefly single art

Stratovarius have released a new single called "Firefly". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Survive", which will be hitting stores on September 23rd.

Jens Johansson had this to say about the new single, "It's one of the poppier songs on the record, and a little bit more lighthearted, although love is always complicated.

"By the way, some actual firefly females catch males of a different species, by using false light signals, to eat them. It's all in a day's work when you want to survive." Stream the song below:

Related Stories


Stratovarius Streaming New Song 'Firefly'

Stratovarius Music and Merch

News > Stratovarius

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica Share Master Of Puppets Video From Lollapalooza- Jack White- more

Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more

Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Latest News

Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos

Armor For Sleep Share 'Whatever, Who Cares' Video

At The Gates Premiere Garden Of Cyrus Video

For The Fallen Dreams Release 'Sulfate' Video

Stratovarius Streaming New Song 'Firefly'

Vio-Lence Recruit Ira Black For Upcoming Tour Dates

Jack White Debuts On Top Of Album Chart For Fifth Straight Time

Becoming The Archetype Deliver The Calling Visualizer