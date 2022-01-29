Sueco Premieres 'Loser' Video

Album cover art

Sueco has released a music video for his brand new single, "Loser." The track comes from his forthcoming album, "It Was Fun While It Lasted", which will be hitting stores on March 4th,

"Loser" is billed as a pop punk anthem and was produced by John Feldmann (Machine Gun Kelly, blink-182, jxdn), dwilly (Royal & The Serpent, Trevor Daniel, bbno$) and Colin "DOC" Brittain (5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Papa Roach).

He will also be hitting the road next month with Oliver Tree on his North American Cowboy Tears tour this spring, alongside 347aidan. Watch the "Loser" video below:

