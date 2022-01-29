Sueco Premieres 'Loser' Video

Sueco has released a music video for his brand new single, "Loser." The track comes from his forthcoming album, "It Was Fun While It Lasted", which will be hitting stores on March 4th,
"Loser" is billed as a pop punk anthem and was produced by John Feldmann (Machine Gun Kelly, blink-182, jxdn), dwilly (Royal & The Serpent, Trevor Daniel, bbno$) and Colin "DOC" Brittain (5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Papa Roach).
He will also be hitting the road next month with Oliver Tree on his North American Cowboy Tears tour this spring, alongside 347aidan. Watch the "Loser" video below:
Original Megadeth Members Reunite To Honor Gar- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert 'Cancer Free'- Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music- more
Megadeth's New Album Release Delayed Says Mustaine- Pearl Jam and Mason Jennings Offshoot Painted Shield Share New Song- more
Jimi Hendrix Music, Money, Madness Documentary Coming to Theaters- Ghost Debut New Song 'Kaisarion' At Tour Opener- more
Eddie Van Halen Stayed Connected With Valerie Bertinelli- Shinedown Premiere 'Planet Zero' Title Track- Green Day- more
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard
The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more