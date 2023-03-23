Sueco Releases Video For Mike Shinoda Produced 'POS'

Video still

(Atlantic) Sueco has unveiled the official Nas Bogado directed video for his latest single, "POS," which was produced by Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and frequent collaborator Colin Brittain (5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Papa Roach, Sum 41).

Sueco will mark his new music and much more with the Wasted Space World Tour, plus a recently announced set at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL this August. With support from Teenage Disaster for US dates, the tour gets underway May 3 with a headline show at New Haven, CT's Toad's Place and then continues through a top-billed festival performance at Daytona Beach, FL's Welcome To Rockville on Sunday, May 21.

From there, the Los Angeles, CA-based artist will cross the Atlantic for headline shows and festival sets in the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Tickets for all newly announced US headline dates are on sale now.

MAY

3 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

4 - Harrisonburg, PA - XL Live

6 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bamboozle Festival*

8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Top Cat's

12 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

13 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache at The Intersection

16 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

17 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

19 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

20 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville *

27 - Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk Festival (South) *

28 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival (North) *

31 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

JUNE

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club

2 - Cologne, Germany - Buergerhaus Stollwerck

3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

5 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

7 - Munich, Germany - Strom

8 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

9 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock For People *

10 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka



AUGUST

3-6 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza *



* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

