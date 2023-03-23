Sueco Releases Video For Mike Shinoda Produced 'POS'

(Atlantic) Sueco has unveiled the official Nas Bogado directed video for his latest single, "POS," which was produced by Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and frequent collaborator Colin Brittain (5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Papa Roach, Sum 41).
Sueco will mark his new music and much more with the Wasted Space World Tour, plus a recently announced set at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL this August. With support from Teenage Disaster for US dates, the tour gets underway May 3 with a headline show at New Haven, CT's Toad's Place and then continues through a top-billed festival performance at Daytona Beach, FL's Welcome To Rockville on Sunday, May 21.
From there, the Los Angeles, CA-based artist will cross the Atlantic for headline shows and festival sets in the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Tickets for all newly announced US headline dates are on sale now.
MAY
3 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
4 - Harrisonburg, PA - XL Live
6 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bamboozle Festival*
8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
10 - Cincinnati, OH - Top Cat's
12 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
13 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI
14 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache at The Intersection
16 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
17 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
19 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
20 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville *
27 - Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk Festival (South) *
28 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival (North) *
31 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
JUNE
1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club
2 - Cologne, Germany - Buergerhaus Stollwerck
3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom
5 - Vienna, Austria - Flex
7 - Munich, Germany - Strom
8 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44
9 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock For People *
10 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
AUGUST
3-6 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza *
* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Possible Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- Springsteen- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup
AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival
Primus Recruit Tool Stars For Upcoming Benefit Concert
Silverstein Expand Misery Made Me For Deluxe Edition
Jackson Browne Announces Summer Tour
Metal Church Announce New Album Congregation of Annihilation