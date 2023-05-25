Swans Deliver 'Los Angeles City Of Death'

Video still

(Howlin' Wuelf Media) Swans have shared a new track called "Los Angeles City Of Death", from their sixteenth studio album, The Beggar, due for release on Mute / Young God Records (N America) on 23 June 2023. The Beggar will be released on double vinyl in a brown chipboard sleeve (with a download card for accessing an additional 44 minutes of music, also included on the album's CD version), as a double CD in a brown chipboard digi-pack, and digitally.



The band's extensive touring for 2023 started last week and continues through spring and summer with UK dates in August, and North American dates in September. In addition, Swans have confirmed a string of new dates across Europe in October and November.



The Beggar was recorded and mixed at Candy Bomber Studio, Berlin, engineered by Ingo Krauss and mastered by Doug Henderson at Micro-Moose, Berlin. The album was written and produced by Michael Gira and features contributions from recent and former Swans, members of Angels of Light, as well as Guest Swan Ben Frost.



"After numerous pandemic-induced cancellations of tours for the previous Swans album leaving meaning, and an apparent bottomless pit of waiting, waiting, waiting, and the strange disorientation that came with this sudden but interminable forced isolation I decided it was time to write songs for a new Swans album and forget about everything else. They came relatively easily, always informed by the suspicion that these could be my last. When I finally was able to travel, songs in hand, to Berlin to work with my friends recording this record, the feeling was akin to the moment in The Wizard of Oz when the film changes from Black and White to Color. Now I'm feeling quite optimistic. My favourite color is pink. I hope you enjoy the album." - Michael Gira



Primary contributors to The Beggar:

Michael Gira - Vocals, words, acoustic guitar, production. Gira started Swans in NYC in 1982 and has been the primary songwriter, singer and producer throughout the years. During the Swans hiatus (1999 - 2010), he released several albums by and toured with a group called Angels of Light. Gira recently published a book of his short stories, journals, and words for music, called The Knot. He lives in New Mexico.

Kristof Hahn - Lap steel, various guitars, vocals. Kristof first joined Swans in 1989 and was a principal contributor to Angels of Light, and a core Swans member 2010 - 2017. Kristof's other musical ventures have included the Rock 'n' Roll Noir band Les Hommes Sauvages and Kool Kings (with Alex Chilton). When not making music Kristof translates books. He lives in Berlin, Germany.

Larry Mullins - Drums, vibes, orchestral percussion, Mellotron, various keyboards, backing vocals. Larry is a trained symphonic percussionist. He played through the '90s with Iggy Pop and later with The Stooges. He played with Swans in the late '90s and was a main contributor to Angels of Light. His current main job is playing drums with The Bad Seeds. Larry lives in Berlin, Germany.



Dana Schechter - Bass guitar, lap steel, keyboards, vocals, piano. Dana played bass in and was a core member of Angels of Light. She subsequently released music and toured as Bee and Flower. Her current band is the power-duo, Insect Ark. Dana is an animator and designer in the film industry and currently lives in Berlin, Germany.

Christopher Pravdica - Bass guitar, sounds, keyboards, vocals. Chris played bass as a core Swans member in 2010 - 2017. Chris has played with the bands, The Gunga Din, Flux Information Sciences, Xiu Xiu, Yonatan Gat, Medicine Singers and has a project of his own called We Owe. Chris is a sound designer and lives in Brooklyn, NY.



Phil Puleo - Drums, percussion, vocals, piano, exotic wind instruments. Phil played drums with Swans in the late '90s and was a core member in Swans 2010 - 2017 and contributed to Angels of Light. Phil's early NYC musical venture was Cop Shoot Cop and has since played with Human Impact, among others. Phil is an extremely talented illustrator and lives in Chicago, IL.



Ben Frost - Guitar, synthesizers, sound manipulations. In his own work, Ben's adventurous sound-craftings are sometimes harrowing and sometimes delicate and quite musical. His numerous albums and his powerful live shows have afforded him much recognition. He is also an accomplished composer and arranger of music for film and television. Ben lives in Reykjavik, Iceland.



Backing vocals are provided by Jennifer Gira, Lucy Kruger and Laura Carbone.

SWANS LIVE DATES - 2023

25 May - Zilina SK, New Synagogue

26 May - Ljubljana SL, Kino Siska

27 May - Innsbruck, AT, Heart of Noise Festival, Treibhaus

29 May - Bologna IT, Teatro Duse

31 May - Lyon FR, Transbordeur

2 June - Barcelona ES, Primavera Sound Festival

4 June - Lisbon PT, Culturgest - SOLD OUT

5 June - Lisbon PT, Culturgest

6 June - Faro PT, Teatro Das Figuras

9 June - Madrid ES, Primavera Sound Festival

11 June - Athens GR, Vraxon Theatre

13 June - Thessaloniki GR, Moni Lazariston

15 June - Antwerp BE, Bourlaschouwburg - SOLD OUT

16 June - Utrecht NL, Hertz Theatre - SOLD OUT

11 Aug - Brighton UK, St George's

12 Aug - Manchester UK, Albert Hall

15 Aug - Newcastle UK, Boiler Shop

16 Aug - Glasgow UK, St Luke's

18 Aug - Bristol UK, Arc Tangent Festival

19 Aug - Leeds UK, Belgrave Music Hall - SOLD OUT

21 Aug - Dublin IE, The Academy

23 Aug - Norwich UK, Waterfront

24 Aug - London UK, Troxy

26 Aug - La Tour-De-Peilz CH, Nox Orae Festival

2 Sep - Dallas TX, Granada Theater

3 Sep - Austin TX, Paramount Theatre

7 Sep - Phoenix AZ, Crescent Ballroom

8 Sep - Los Angeles CA, Lodge Room

9 Sep - Los Angeles CA, Lodge Room

12 Sep - San Francisco CA, Great American Music Hall

13 Sep - San Francisco CA, Great American Music Hall

15 Sep - Portland OR, Revolution Hall

16 Sep - Seattle WA, The Crocodile Showroom

19 Sep - Omaha NE, Waiting Room Showroom

20 Sep - Minneapolis MN, Fine Line Music Cafe

21 Sep - Chicago IL, Cabaret Metro

23 Sep - Detroit MI, Magic Bag

24 Sep - Cleveland OH, Beachland Ballroom

26 Sep - Toronto ON, Phoenix Concert Theater

27 Sep - Montreal QC, Theatre National

29 Sep - Brooklyn NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

30 Sep - Brooklyn NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

16 Oct - Hamburg DE, Kampnagel - NEW DATE

17 Oct - Copenhagen DK, Vega Store - NEW DATE

19 Oct - Oslo NO, Blå Residency - NEW DATE

20 Oct - Oslo NO, Blå Residency - NEW DATE

22 Oct - Stockholm SE, Slaktkyrkan - NEW DATE

24 Oct - Helsinki FI, Tavastia - NEW DATE

25 Oct - Tallinn EE, HALL - NEW DATE

27 Oct - Riga LV, Mežaparks Great Bandstand - NEW DATE

28 Oct - Vilnius LI, St John's Church - NEW DATE

31 Oct - Warsaw PL, Progresja - NEW DATE

1 Nov - Praha CZ, Divadlo Hybernia - NEW DATE

3 Nov - Wien AT, Arena Wien - NEW DATE

4 Nov - Budapest HU, Akvarium - NEW DATE

7 Nov - Belgrade RS, Dom Omladine - NEW DATE

8 Nov - Zagreb HR, Kino Sc - NEW DATE

10 Nov - Foligno IT, Auditorium San Domenico - NEW DATE

11 Nov - Milano IT, Conservatorio di Milano - NEW DATE

13 Nov - Paris FR, Élysée Montmartre - NEW DATE

14 Nov - Metz FR, Les Trinitaires - NEW DATE

16 Nov - Brussels BE, Botanique - NEW DATE

18 Nov - Bochum DE, Christuskirche - NEW DATE

19 Nov - Den Haag NL, Amare - NEW DATE

21 Nov - Berlin DE, Admiralspalast - NEW DATE

Related Stories

More Swans News