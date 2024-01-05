Swans Announce U.S. Spring Tour

(Howlin' Wuelf Media) Swans have today announced a United States tour for April and May 2024, following European dates. The band SOLD OUT all but two of their 2023 North American tour.

The tour details, which are shared on the heels of a triumphant tour across Europe, N America, and the UK, will see the current incarnation of Swans perform- starting from April 12 through to mid-May.

SWANS - UNITED STATES TOUR 2024

4/12/2024 Washington DC Howard Theatre

4/13/2024 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer

4/14/2024 Richmond VA The Broadberry

4/16/2024 Nashville TN Blue Room at Third Man

4/18/2024 Atlanta GA Variety Playhouse

4/20/2024 Birmingham AL The Saturn

4/21/2024 New Orleans LA The Civic Theatre

4/23/2024 Houston TX White Oak Music Hall

4/24/2024 San Antonio TX Paper Tiger

4/25/2024 Albuquerque NM Sunshine Theater

4/27/2024 Las Vegas NV Sick New World Festival

4/29/2024 Los Angeles CA Lodge Room

5/2/2024 San Francisco CA Great American Music Hall

5/5/2024 Salt Lake City UT Soundwell

5/7/2024 Denver CO Gothic Theatre

5/9/2024 Kansas City MO Record Bar

5/10/2024 St. Louis MO Delmar Hall

5/11/2024 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro

5/14/2024 Boston MA Paradise

5/16/2024 New York NY Racket

5/17/2024 Brooklyn NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

