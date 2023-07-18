.

Tangerine Dream Announce North American Tour

07-18-2023

Tangerine Dream Tour poster
Tour poster

(Western Publicity) Electronic music pioneers Tangerine Dream will head to North America this fall for a full US/Canada tour. The band are well-known for their innovative music, which inspired the hugely popular EDM genre, among others.

The band has over 60 film credits, including soundtracks for "Risky Business", "Firestarter", "Thief" and "Vision Quest". The band composed the soundtrack for "Grand Theft Auto V", the 3rd most successful video game of all time, with 175+ million units sold.

Founded by Edgar Froese in 1967, Tangerine Dream were formative in the genre of electronic music, with long instrumental tracks based on synthesizer and sequencer sounds, later known as "Berlin School" and "Kosmische Musik."

Their groundbreaking record 'Phaedra', released in 1974, reached gold status in the UK, and it was also the band's first hit album on the Virgin Records label to whom they had recently signed. The recording became a milestone in electronic music. Over the last 50 years, the band has released more than 100 studio albums, created over 60 film scores, and were nominated for a Grammy seven times.

After Edgar Froese's death in 2015, Tangerine Dream's line-up now consists of Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane, and Paul Frick. The subsequent albums 'Quantum' Gate and 'Raum' are based on Edgar Froese's musical sketches and ideas.

Tour Dates:
Sep 08, 2023 - Miami (FL), Miami Beach Bandshell
Sep 11, 2023 - Asheville (NC), Orange Peel
Sep 12, 2023 - Atlanta (GA), Centre Stage
Sep 13, 2023 - Dallas (TX), Ferris Wheelers
Sep 14, 2023 - Austin (TX), Empire Garage
Sep 16, 2023 - Albuquerque (NM), El Rey
Sep 17, 2023 - Tucson (AZ), Rialto Theatre
Sep 18, 2023 - San Diego (CA), The Magnolia
Sep 19, 2023 - Los Angeles (CA), The Vermont
Sep 20, 2023 - San Francisco (CA), Regency Ballroom
Sep 22, 2023 - Portland (OR), Revolution Hall
Sep 24, 2023 - Vancouver (BC), rickshaw Theatre
Sep 25, 2023 - Seattle (WA), The Neptune
Sep 27, 2023 - Philadelphia (PA), Keswick Theatre
Sep 29, 2023 - Washington (DC), Lincoln Theatre
Sep 30, 2023 - Queens (NY), Knockdown Centre
Oct 01, 2023 - Montreal (PQ), Olympia - Pop Montreal
Oct 02, 2023 - Toronto (ON), Opera House

