Tangerine Dream Announce North American Tour

(Western Publicity) Electronic music pioneers Tangerine Dream will head to North America this fall for a full US/Canada tour. The band are well-known for their innovative music, which inspired the hugely popular EDM genre, among others.

The band has over 60 film credits, including soundtracks for "Risky Business", "Firestarter", "Thief" and "Vision Quest". The band composed the soundtrack for "Grand Theft Auto V", the 3rd most successful video game of all time, with 175+ million units sold.

Founded by Edgar Froese in 1967, Tangerine Dream were formative in the genre of electronic music, with long instrumental tracks based on synthesizer and sequencer sounds, later known as "Berlin School" and "Kosmische Musik."

Their groundbreaking record 'Phaedra', released in 1974, reached gold status in the UK, and it was also the band's first hit album on the Virgin Records label to whom they had recently signed. The recording became a milestone in electronic music. Over the last 50 years, the band has released more than 100 studio albums, created over 60 film scores, and were nominated for a Grammy seven times.

After Edgar Froese's death in 2015, Tangerine Dream's line-up now consists of Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane, and Paul Frick. The subsequent albums 'Quantum' Gate and 'Raum' are based on Edgar Froese's musical sketches and ideas.

Tour Dates:

Sep 08, 2023 - Miami (FL), Miami Beach Bandshell

Sep 11, 2023 - Asheville (NC), Orange Peel

Sep 12, 2023 - Atlanta (GA), Centre Stage

Sep 13, 2023 - Dallas (TX), Ferris Wheelers

Sep 14, 2023 - Austin (TX), Empire Garage

Sep 16, 2023 - Albuquerque (NM), El Rey

Sep 17, 2023 - Tucson (AZ), Rialto Theatre

Sep 18, 2023 - San Diego (CA), The Magnolia

Sep 19, 2023 - Los Angeles (CA), The Vermont

Sep 20, 2023 - San Francisco (CA), Regency Ballroom

Sep 22, 2023 - Portland (OR), Revolution Hall

Sep 24, 2023 - Vancouver (BC), rickshaw Theatre

Sep 25, 2023 - Seattle (WA), The Neptune

Sep 27, 2023 - Philadelphia (PA), Keswick Theatre

Sep 29, 2023 - Washington (DC), Lincoln Theatre

Sep 30, 2023 - Queens (NY), Knockdown Centre

Oct 01, 2023 - Montreal (PQ), Olympia - Pop Montreal

Oct 02, 2023 - Toronto (ON), Opera House

