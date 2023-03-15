Tash Sultana Shares 'James Dean' Video

Photo courtesy SRO

Tash Sultana has released a music video for the new track "James Dean," which is the first single from an upcoming EP that will arrive later this year (TBA) via Tash's label Lonely Lands Records.



"I feel like the entire point of my career has always been DIY," Tash says. "I've always produced everything, written everything, played every single instrument you hear, engineered it, co-engineered and sometimes even mixed and mastered.

"I have always done all of that but I feel like people still just don't get it and to me it's the most important message to send out. I remember once someone in an interview literally asked me 'who is your guitarist'-I had to laugh. So I do it all. I have had great mentoring with my studio engineer Richard Stolz. That's very important to highlight. He's taught me a lot over the last few years.



"I actually wrote 'James Dean' in December 2021 when I took another trip falling off the face of the earth-I feel like that's where most of my songs come from, the pits of hell." Watch the video below:

