Telltale And Neutral Snap Announce Coheadlining Tour

Tour poster

(Big Picture Media) Telltale is excited to announce that they will be hitting the road this May for a brief co-headline tour with Neutral Snap. They'll be joining up with Neutral Snap and support Goalkeeper for five east coast dates from May 20th - May 27th, with stops in Greenville, Nashville, Philadelphia, Providence, and Amityville. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, March 15th.



Telltale shares: ""We're very excited to be playing some of our favorite markets on the East Coast this May with Neutral Snap & Goalkeeper! These shows will be intimate so we suggest getting tickets early. We may even play a new song or two - who knows? See you at a show!""



Prior to their tour with Neutral Snap, Telltale will be joining forces with indie punk band Sundressed for a month-long co-headline tour. It features support from FRNDCRCL, Brooklane, and Diva Bleach, with stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and more.

Telltale + Neutral Snap Co-Headline Tour:

5/20 - Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

5/22 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

5/26 - Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge

5/27 - Amityville, NY @ AMH

Related Stories

Telltale and Sundressed Teaming Up For Spring Tour

More Telltale News