The Band Share Live Videos For Rock Of Ages 50th Anniversary

(hennemusic) The Band are streaming a series of live videos to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of their 1972 live album, "Rock Of Ages." The project captures the outfit performing during a four-night series of shows at the Academy of Music in New York City during the final days of 1971.
The Band are sharing several performance videos from the December 30 show filmed by Howard Alk and Murray Lerner; they have been newly-upscaled and are now available for the first time, including "Don't Do It," a cover of Marvin Gaye's "Baby Don't You Do It," and their own classics, "King Harvest (Has Surely Come)" and "The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show."
The former video was originally released on the 2005 anthology, "The Band: A Musical History", while the latter two were released on the DVD included in the "Live At The Academy Of Music 1971" box set
In addition to the video footage, a series of never-before-seen photos taken by celebrated and influential photographer Ernst Haas during the run have been made available to view for the first time.
Read more and stream the live videos here.
