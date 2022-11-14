.

The Offspring Give Christmas Classic A Rock Makeover

Keavin Wiggins | 11-14-2022

The Offspring Single art
Single art

So Cal rockers The Offspring have released their take on the Charles Brown's classic Christmas song "Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home for Christmas)."

Frontman Dexter Holland had this to say about the cover, "We've always loved the classic Charles Brown version of this song and think it's really underappreciated.

"We thought it would be the perfect follow up to 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home,'), which we recorded last year, and continuing on the coming home for Christmas theme." Check it out below:

