The Offspring Share Pro-Shot Video Of Ed Sheeran Jam

05-29-2024
The Offspring have shared pro-shot video for their jam with Ed Sheeran that took place last weekend at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival at the Napa Valley Expo.

Sheeran joined the band for a performance of their song "Million Miles Away" from their 2000 album, "Conspiracy Of One". As we previously reported, frontman Dexter Holland introduced the popstar's surprise appearance by telling the crowd, "Ed told us that one of our records was his first CD that he ever bought when he was a kid.

"That really meant a lot to us, so we thought, 'Wow, we'd love to have you come out to join us on stage.' We're gonna play one of the songs you wanted to play." Sheeran then jumped on stage donning an Offspring t-shirt and guitar.

After the appearance, Sheeran shared on social media, "The first album I ever bought was the @offspring - Conspiracy of One. I used to pretend to be in their band in the mirror and sing along to the album when I was 9, mostly to their song Million Miles Away as it was the first song of theirs I heard. I mentioned it in an interview and Noodles / Dexter got in touch with me when we found out we were all playing the same festival, to see if I wanted to get on stage and sing it. It was an instant yes obvz. Really felt like living out a childhood dream thank you for having me up there guys. Music is a wild ride, every day I'm so grateful to be living my dream in reality. Hope you enjoy the vid x".

