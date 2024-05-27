The Offspring Do Surprise Jam With Ed Sheeran

The Offspring surprised fans during their set at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival at the Napa Valley Expo in California on Sunday (May 26th) when they brought out pop superstar Ed Sheeran to jam with them.
Frontman Dexter Holland introduced the popstar's surprise appearance by telling the crowd, "Ed told us that one of our records was his first CD that he ever bought when he was a kid.
"That really meant a lot to us, so we thought, 'Wow, we'd love to have you come out to join us on stage.' We're gonna play one of the songs you wanted to play."
Sheeran jumped on stage donning an Offspring t-shirt and guitar and jammed "Million Miles Away", from the band's 2000 album "Conspiracy Of One", with the band and traded vocals with Holland.
San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone was on hand for the performance and shared video of the jam, check it out below:
