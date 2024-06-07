The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED

The Offspring have shared a brand new song called "Make it All Right", which is the lead single from their just announced forthcoming album, "SUPERCHARGED", that is set to be released on October 11th.
According to the announcement, "Make It All Right" comes hot out of the gate in legendary Offspring fashion-but lyrically talks about how it feels to have your "partner in crime" by your side. The person who makes you feel like you can do anything and give you confidence things will work out: "And you make it all right, And it's gonna be fine, We're like partners in crime, And you make it all right."
Frontman Dexter Holland said of the new album and single, "We wanted this record to have pure energy - from the start to the finish! That's why we called it SUPERCHARGED. From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record...in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now.
"Our single 'Make It All Right' is a great example of this because it talks about the people in our lives who make us feel strong when we are feeling low - our partners in crime who make us feel all right.
"The album was recorded in three different locations this time around: Maui, Vancouver, and our home studio in Huntington Beach, and together with our producer Bob Rock everything came out awesome. I feel like this is the best we have ever sounded! We've been rocking out and headbanging to it for months! And we can't wait for you guys to hear it!"
The Offspring Share Pro-Shot Video Of Ed Sheeran Jam
The Offspring Do Surprise Jam With Ed Sheeran
Warren Fitzgerald of The Vandals Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast
Bob Rock Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring
