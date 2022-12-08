The Peach Music Festival 2023 Announced

(Live Nation) The 2023 installment of The Peach Music Festival, the four-day music and camping experience, will be taking place at the Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA, from June 29 through July 2, 2023.

The Peach Music Festival began in 2012 as the first-ever Allman Brothers Band-inspired festival in the Northeast and has quickly evolved into one of the most highly-anticipated summer musical events loved by music enthusiasts from across the nation.

This one-of-a-kind experience features food and craft vendors on the grounds and access to the scenic Montage Mountain Ski Resort's large water park, and an interactive VIP area with live sets, podcasts, portable bars, food trucks and more.

A limited-number of Early Bird passes will go on sale beginning on Friday, December 9 at 12 p.m. at PeachMusicFest.com, including VIP passes, reserved seating, glamping, as well as a special four-day, general admission $99 lawn ticket (camping not included), and a new GA+ ticket allowing fans with a General Admission ticket access under the pavilion for headliner sets (in the 200 level seating area) for $149.

Stay tuned for more on Peach Music Festival at PeachMusicFest.com.

