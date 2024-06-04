Devon Allman Announces First Solo Album In 8 Years

() Fresh off setting a world record (50 shows in 50 states in 49 days), and a pair of wildly successful national and international tours with The Allman Betts Family Revival and 2024's Allman Betts Band tour, Devon Allman, is thrilled to announce Miami Moon, his first solo LP in 8 years dropping August 16 via his own, Create Records.

The first single from the new album "White Horse" and official music video will premiere exclusively via Relix this Thursday, June 6 before going wide on Friday, June 7. For the album, Allman put together one of the finest studio bands in recent history featuring George Porter Jr. (The Meters) on bass, Ivan Neville (Keith Richards, Dumpstaphunk,) on keyboards, Adam Deitch (Lettuce,) on drums, Karl Denson (The Rolling Stones) on saxophone and Jackson Stokes on guitar.

Miami Moon was recorded on 2" analog tape at the historic Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida (the studio where Layla and Eat a Peach were born) and was produced by Grammy-winning producer Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, Chris "Kingfish" Ingram).

With Miami Moon, Allman has created what Tom Hambridge calls a masterpiece. "Making the Miami Moon record with these legendary musicians has been a high point of my career. They brought these songs to life with their masterful playing and timeless feels. As for the approach, a couple things were different this time: First, writing the songs on bass guitar was a first for me and allowed the grooves to be the main focus. Also, letting go of some previous, limiting thought processes allowed some of my other influences to enter the chat for the first time such as Curtis Mayfield, Sade, The Cure, Steely Dan...among others. I believe you can hear some flourishes of those true loves on this album. Additionally, recording in the same hallowed halls where Dad made the Eat a Peach record and where Uncle Duane and Eric Clapton recorded the Layla record, made for a very special setting for us all to work in. We kept it fun and we kept it funky.....we ordered Cuban food, watched the NBA and jammed in a circle for days. In a world where you can make records in the basement or your bedroom, I'm so grateful to have done this record in a classic manner." - Devon Allman

The album sounds like the past and the future colliding under neon pink Miami skies...funky, fresh, and soulful. Allman will be touring worldwide all year in support of the new album with his high energy 6 piece band, the Devon Allman Project.

The Allman Betts Band

June 5 @ State Theatre | State College, PA^

June 6 @ Music Hall | Tarrytown, NY^

June 7 @ Colonial PAC | Keene, NH^ - SOLD OUT

June 8 @ Cabot Theater | Beverly, MA^ - SOLD OUT

June 9 @ Newton Theater | Newton, NJ^ - SOLD OUT

July 25 @ Hawaii Theatre | Honolulu, HI

July 28 @ Fuji Rock Festival | Minamiuonuma, Japan

^w/ JD Simo

Devon Allman Project

June 14 @ Holland International Blues Festival | Grolloo, Netherlands

July 6 @ High Sierra Music Festival | Quincy, CA

July 12 @ Blues Béjar Festival | Béjar, Spain

July 13 @ Pistoia Blues Festival | Pistoia, Italy

July 15 @ Backstage Halle | Munich, Germany

July 16 @ Hirsch | Nuremberg, Germany

July 17 @ FRANNZ Club | Berlin, Germany

July 18 @ Pori Jazz Festival | Pori, Finland

July 19 @ Bahnhof Pauli | Hamburg, Germany

July 20 @ The Megève Festival | Megève, France

August 3 @ Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza | Mammoth Lakes, CA

August 9 @ Bayfront Blues Festival | Duluth, MN

August 17 @ Chenango Blues Festival | Norwich, NY

