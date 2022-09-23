The Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are sharing a preview of a brand new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, entitled "Eddie", ahead of its release on September 23rd.

The band makes a number of references to the late rock icon and his history throughout the song, which follows "Tippa My Tongue" as the second single from their forthcoming album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen."

Eddie Van Halen passed away in 2020 at the age of 65 from a stroke and other issues following a lengthy battle with cancer. Due October 14, "Return Of The Dream Canteen" will follow "Unlimited Love" as the California band's second album of 2022, with both produced by Rick Rubin.

Preview the Van Halen tribute song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

