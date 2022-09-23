(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are sharing a preview of a brand new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, entitled "Eddie", ahead of its release on September 23rd.
The band makes a number of references to the late rock icon and his history throughout the song, which follows "Tippa My Tongue" as the second single from their forthcoming album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen."
Eddie Van Halen passed away in 2020 at the age of 65 from a stroke and other issues following a lengthy battle with cancer. Due October 14, "Return Of The Dream Canteen" will follow "Unlimited Love" as the California band's second album of 2022, with both produced by Rick Rubin.
Preview the Van Halen tribute song here.
Red Hot Chili Peppers To Rock Apollo Theater For First Time
Red Hot Chili Peppers Score Biggest Rock Album Of The Year
Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver These Are The Ways Video
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Song 'Not The One'
The Red Hot Chili Peppers Music and Merch
News > The Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Journey's Neal Schon Reacts To Steve Perry's Trademark Dispute- more
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
The Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song
Micki Free Enlists Santana Stars For 'World On Fire'
Circa Waves Share 'Do You Wanna Talk' Video and Announce Album
Broken Social Scene Surprise Release Live At the Phoenix Concert Theatre 2003
Journey's Neal Schon Reacts To Steve Perry's Trademark Dispute
When We Were Hungry Fest Canceled
Tom Petty Live at the Fillmore 1997 Details Revealed
Corrosion Of Conformity Announce US Headline Tour