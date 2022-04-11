Red Hot Chili Peppers Score Biggest Rock Album Of The Year

Red Hot Chili Peppers have scored the top rock album of the year after receiving over 125 million streams during the first week of release of their new studio effort "Unlimited Love."

The album claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, and also topped the charts around the world, including in UK, Ireland, Australia, France, Germany, New Zealand, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium and more.



Unlimited Love was produced by Rick Rubin, who had previously worked with the band on Blood Sugar Sex Magik [1991], Californication [1999], By The Way [2002], and Stadium Arcadium [2006] and also marked the return on guitarist John Frusciante.

They had this to say about the record, "Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.

"We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life's mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it.

"ROCK OUT MOTHERF***ERS!"

