The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Face Down' (Symphonic Edition)

Promo image

(Adrenaline) The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the release of a new symphonic version of their RIAA certified 4x Platinum hit "Face Down."

A music video for the new version of the track will follow on Friday, October 28th. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is partnering with leading digital domestic violence resource, DomesticShelters.org, throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month and onward to raise awareness about domestic violence and share free resources for people experiencing abuse.



The 2006 smash hit Face Down was written by RJA lead singer, Ronnie Winter, who witnessed firsthand the lifelong effects domestic violence has on abuse victims and their families. Since its initial release more than 15 years ago on the band's RIAA certified Platinum debut album Don't You Fake It (2006), Face Down has helped a countless number of domestic violence victims and survivors find their voices and work to escape abuse. Face Down has an enduring legacy of positive impact, with over 347 million streams on Spotify and over 120 million views of its original music video on YouTube alone. Fans of RJA and Face Down began an outpouring of support for the new Symphonic Edition on TikTok, with the announcement video generating more than 2.6 million views and thousands of comments in less than a week.

"Face Down is a song I'd play until I'm 96 years old because it's based on the experience of my brother and I growing up with domestic violence. The number of people who've reached out to us since Face Down came out is staggering and it shows just how many people experience abuse," said RJA's front man, Ronnie Winters. "The Symphonic Edition focuses on the 'new life she has found,' which is also my family's experience. So, it's about healing and how it's hard and messy, but it happens and it's worth working towards."



The partnership between The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and DomesticShelters.org is designed to help lift the voices of survivors and increase awareness of resources available to victims of domestic violence and their families, friends and community. DomesticShelters.org provides the largest searchable database of domestic violence shelters and programs in the U.S. and Canada, as well as one of the most extensive sources of educational content, such as comprehensive guides, videos and articles.



"Oftentimes the difference between a victim of abuse staying and leaving is as simple as knowing that abuse is wrong and that they don't deserve it," said Ashley Rumschlag, CEO and President of Theresa's Fund, the 501(c)3 nonprofit that operates DomesticShelters.org. "Face Down has created that 'change mindset' for so many. When you combine that with access to the powerful information on DomesticShelters.org, it's a recipe for potentially lifesaving change in someone's life." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Guitarist Helps Save Man's Life

Singled Out: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus's Is This The Read World?

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Announce Special Livestream Concert

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Return With New Song

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Music and Merch

News > Red Jumpsuit Apparatus