Singled Out: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus's Is This The Read World?

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus recently released their new "The Emergency EP", and to celebrate vocalist Ron Winter tells us about the single "Is This The Real World?". Here is the story:

In this era of augmented reality and 'deep fake' secrets - we find ourselves more and more asking the question: Is This The Real World? It can be hard to know what is real and what isn't nowadays.

It's important to question what we see, especially things posted online - before we rush to judgement. Making sure that the information presented to us is correct and that we aren't being manipulated for a more nefarious purpose is of utmost importance.

Things are being twisted into untruths. We are constantly fed fear, racism and bigotry - which are meant to divide. Division keeps us apart - I want to unite everybody because we can actually do that.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

