The Rolling Stones Share Upgraded Video For '2000 Light Years From Home'

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing an brand new upgraded version of the official music video for their 1967 track, "2000 Light Years From Home."
Released in the US as a B-side to the single. "She's a Rainbow". and worldwide as part of the band's experimental/psychedelic album, "Their Satanic Majesties Request", "2000 Light Years From Home" was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards earlier in the year; Jagger reportedly penned the lyrics inside Prison Brixton while incarcerated from a drug bust.
The song - which was recorded at Olympic Sound Studios in the summer of '67 and was produced and arranged by the band - features Jagger on lead vocals and maracas, Richards providing backing vocals, lead guitar and fuzzed out bass, Brian Jones on Mellotron and electric dulcimer, Bill Wyman on bass and oscillator, Charlie Watts on drums, and studio musician Nicky Hopkins on piano.
Newly-restored in 4K resolution, the video for "2000 Light Years From Home" was directed by the late Peter Whitehead - a Liverpool native and filmmaker who also made The Rolling Stones tour documentary, "Charlie Is My Darling: Ireland 1965", as well as their music video for "We Love You," which was released in 4K this past August .
Check out the newly-upgraded video here.
