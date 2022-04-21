The String Cheese Incident Announce Late Night SweetWater 420 Fest Set

(Big Hassle) The String Cheese Incident are excited to announce an intimate late night Incident as part of SweetWater 420 Fest at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, April 30.
This show is a ticketed event, accessible only with the combination of both late night ticket and festival wristband. A limited quantity of late night tickets will be available with new festival wristband purchases on Thursday, April 21, at 4:20pm ET.
For existing pass holders, the email address that was used to purchase a ticket to SweetWater 420 Fest 2022 will receive an email from Zero Mile with a unique link for the opportunity to purchase up to 4 late night show tickets to SCI. A valid festival wristband will be required and scanned for entry. Whatever email was used to purchase the festival tickets is the only email permitted to purchase late night tickets. All Zero Mile direct purchases for the SCI late night show will receive an email confirmation and will receive their ticket in the manner they choose at check out.
