The String Cheese Incident Announce Two Jamaican Incidents

(Big Hassle Media) The String Cheese Incident have announced that they will return to Runaway Bay, Jamaica for two back-to-back, all-inclusive Intimate International Incidents early next year.

They will be joined this time by bluegrass royalty Sam Bush and his band (Jan 20-24, 2023), and world-renowned rock legends Los Lobos (Jan 24-28, 2023).

The String Cheese Incident will perform 3 full intimate 2-set shows during each event, and each week will boast an array of collaborations, sit-ins, and activities for attendees to enjoy during their stay. Find tickets here.

Next month, the band will perform at Dillon Amphitheater (July 12-13) and Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 15-17) for their iconic annual Colorado amphitheater run. Joining SCI at Red Rocks will be Yonder Mountain String Band on Friday, Leftover Salmon on Saturday, and a very special Phil Lesh Incident on Sunday that will combine Phil Lesh with The String Cheese Incident for an unforgettable Sunday performance.

