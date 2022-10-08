The Tragically Hip Release 'Fully Completely' Vinyl Box Set

Fully Completely cover art

(hennemusic) The Tragically Hip has just released a triple vinyl box set edition of their 1992 classic, "Fully Completely", in honor of the album's 30th anniversary.

Originally issued in 2014 as a Deluxe CD Edition, the October 7 release marks the first time the box set is presented as a three-piece vinyl set; it features all the elements from the original package, including the "Fully Completely" original album, the "Live at the Horseshoe September 13, 1992" recording, with bonus studio session tracks "Radio Show" and "So Hard Done By," plus a 56-page book and five exclusive lithographs by cover artist Lieve Prins.

The set also includes a Blu-ray of brand-new Dolby Atmos and surround sound mixes of the record, and a newly remastered from the original film, "Heksenketel," the 1993 Another Roadside Attraction tour documentary.

Produced by Chris Tsangarides (Depeche Mode, Killing Joke, Concrete Blonde) and recorded at Battery Studios in London, UK, the band's third album - which featured singles like "Locked in the Trunk of a Car," "Courage" (For Hugh McLennan), "At the Hundredth Meridian," "Fifty Mission Cap," and "Wheat Kings" - went on to sell almost two million copies in Canada.

The "Fully Completely" deluxe vinyl edition is the first in a series of vinyl album re-releases for The Tragically Hip, with plans to reissue more in 2023.

Get more details and stream the singles "Fifty Mission Cap" and "At The Hundredth Meridian" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

The Tragically Hip Stream 'Live At The Roxy 1991' Album

The Tragically Hip Preview Live At The Roxy Album

The Tragically Hip Revisit 'Road Apples' For 30th Anniversary

The Tragically Hip Go Nostalgic With 'Not Necessary' Video

The Tragically Hip Music and Merch

News > The Tragically Hip