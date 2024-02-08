The Tragically Hip Plan Special Release As Canadian Record Store Day Ambassadors

(Chipster) The Tragically Hip are proud to be announced as the Record Store Day Canada 2024 Canadian Ambassadors, releasing an exclusive standalone live album, Live at CBGB's, on Record Store Day. The global celebration of the culture of independent record stores takes place this year on April 20, 2024, as it has annually for the last 17 years. This announcement marks the first of many moments this year for The Tragically Hip as they celebrate 40 years as a band.

Live At CBGB's features nine live songs that were originally recorded on January 14, 1993, from the legendary New York venue CBGB's as The Tragically Hip launched their third studio album, Fully Completely, in America with a private event from the intimate space. The band performed the record in full, omitting a few tracks that didn't fit the bill. This concert recording will be available on April 20 for the first time as a 12" pink vinyl at participating record stores in Canada and the US.

"Record Store Day Canada is overjoyed that legendary Canadian band, The Tragically Hip, will be the Record Store Day Canada 2024 Canadian Ambassadors," says Ryan Kerr from Record Store Day Canada. "There are few bands that represent Canadiana; our traditions, values and pastimes the way The Tragically Hip does. The band is woven into the fabric of our culture and the annals of our beloved rock radio with innumerable hits. Fans continue to honor the legacy of The Tragically Hip, who brought a genuine and unique passion to their music. RSDC is looking forward to contributing to the band's ongoing legacy by releasing Live at CBGB's for Record Store Day 2024. Pressed for the very first time, it will be a great addition to collections of The Tragically Hip fans nationwide."

Established in 1984, this year marks 40 Years of The Tragically Hip - a milestone for the beloved band. 2024 sees The Tragically Hip break open the archives; reminiscing with fans on four decades of music, friendship and philanthropy. The band's legacy will be honored with a yearlong celebration, starting with the designation of the Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors, then a deluxe package of their breakthrough album, Up To Here, the latest installment of a series of special deluxe packages released over the last few years- Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2021), Fully Completely Vinyl Release (2022), Phantom Power 25th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2023). Plus, a four-part Amazon documentary, and much more.

Live At CBGB's Track List:

1. Fully Completely

2. Looking For A Place To Happen

3. Courage (For Hugh MacLennan)

4. Fifty-Mission Cap

5. Pigeon Camera

6. We'll Go Too

7. At The Hundredth Meridian

8. Locked In The Trunk Of A Car

9. The Wherewithal

Past Canadian Ambassadors include Triumph, The Sheepdogs, Our Lady Peace and globally, Taylor Swift and Pearl Jam have held the title - among others. Record Store Day Canada thanks the following sponsors: Return to Analog Records, Warner Music, Microforum Pressing, Org Music, Sony Music Canada, GrooveWasher, Universal Music Canada, Audio-Technica Canada, Paranoid Print Co, Megaforce Records, Unidisc Music, Aquarius Records, Godin Guitars, Tacca Musique, Vans Off the Wall, AMS All Media Supply, Brave Words, Redeye Distribution, The Orchard, Sing, Edifier, Show & Listen, Vylumi, Amped Distribution.

